Interactive Workshop on Tour Guiding and Interpretation Skills Shapes Future Professionals

In today’s fast-evolving tourism industry, the role of a tour guide is no longer limited to sharing facts; it is about creating meaningful and engaging experiences that leave a lasting impression on travellers. Recognising this growing need for skill-based learning, Bhawanipur Global Campus, School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts organised a workshop on Tour Guiding and Interpretation Skills, aimed at preparing students for the real-world demands of the industry.

The workshop was conducted by the associate professor of the institute, Dr. Satyajit Sinha, who shared his expertise on how effective tour guiding goes far beyond simply providing information. He emphasised the importance of crafting immersive experiences, covering heritage interpretation and strategic communication.

Through interactive discussions and practical insights, students were introduced to real-world challenges and expectations within the tourism industry. The workshop encouraged them to think creatively and strengthen their communication skills.

Overall, the session proved to be a valuable learning experience, offering students a clearer understanding of industry demands and preparing them to take on professional roles in travel and tourism with greater confidence and insight.

This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.