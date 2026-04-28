A Masterclass in Character Design and Visual Storytelling with Savio Mascarenhas, Inspiring the Next Generation of Storytellers

Bhawanipur School of Design recently organised an engaging master session on Character Design and Visual Storytelling, featuring Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha, one of India’s most iconic and beloved comic book publishers.

The session offered students a rare opportunity to gain insights into the creative process behind building memorable characters and crafting compelling visual narratives. Drawing from his extensive experience in the comic book industry, Savio Mascarenhas shared his journey of conceptualising and developing iconic characters, providing valuable lessons in storytelling, design thinking, and illustration.

A key highlight of the session was his passionate narration of the evolution of Shikari Shambu, a character he has been nurturing since 1997, along with the development of Little Shambu. His deep understanding of character building and storytelling created an immersive and inspiring experience for both new and senior design students.

Beyond his remarkable contributions to the world of comics, Savio Mascarenhas is also a TEDx speaker, known for his talk on “Visual Art Learning,” where he explored the transformative power of visual storytelling in education and creative expression.

The master session reflected Bhawanipur School of Design’s commitment to bringing industry leaders into the classroom, fostering experiential learning, and equipping students with practical insights into the ever-evolving world of design and storytelling. The event was met with enthusiastic participation and appreciation from students, further strengthening the institution’s vision of nurturing the next generation of creative professionals.

This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.