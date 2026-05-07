West Bengal Board High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam 2026 Result Tomorrow; Check Timings Here

Summary Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their results through the official websites wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in In an official press release, the Board stated that the results would be published at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced that the results of the High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil examinations 2026 will be declared on May 8 at 2:30 pm.

Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their results through the official websites wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in.

In an official press release, the Board stated that the results would be published at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

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“This is to inform you that results of High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Examinations - 2026 is going to be publish on Friday, 8th May, 2026 at 2.30 p.m.,” the notification said.

The Board also directed heads of madrasahs to collect marksheets and certificates from their designated distribution centres on the same day after 2:30 pm.

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to receive their marks through the SMS facility provided by the Board.

The WBBME scorecard for High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil examinations will include details such as candidate name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, division and qualifying status.

The declaration of results will bring relief to thousands of students who appeared for the state madrasah examinations earlier this year.