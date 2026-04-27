Honouring Cultural Legacy: World Heritage Day Observed with an Engaging Two-Day Event

Bhawanipur Global Campus, The School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, successfully organised a two-day celebration on the occasion of the International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, from April 16 to April 17, 2026.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage while encouraging student engagement through a blend of academic and creative activities. The celebration featured a series of competitions that provided students with a platform to showcase their talents and skills across various domains.

A key highlight of the event was a seminar centred on this year’s global theme, “Emergency Response for Living Heritage in Contexts of Conflicts and Disasters.” The seminar brought together distinguished speakers and offered valuable insights into the challenges and strategies involved in safeguarding heritage during times of crisis.

The seminar featured eminent speakers, including Dr Gautam Mukhopaddhay, Professor in the Department of History at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur Math, and Head of the Department of Tourism & Travel at the same institution, along with Mr Pawan Jaju, Managing Director of Carewell Travels and Tours Pvt. Ltd. Their expert perspectives enriched the discussion and inspired students to explore the field of heritage conservation more deeply.

The two-day celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty, making it a meaningful and impactful initiative aligned with global efforts to promote heritage awareness and preservation.

This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.