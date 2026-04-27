World Heritage Day

Honouring Cultural Legacy: World Heritage Day Observed with an Engaging Two-Day Event

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
13:47 PM
A two-day celebration on the occasion of the World Heritage Day

A two-day celebration on the occasion of the World Heritage Day

Bhawanipur Global Campus, The School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, successfully organised a two-day celebration on the occasion of the International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, from April 16 to April 17, 2026.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage while encouraging student engagement through a blend of academic and creative activities. The celebration featured a series of competitions that provided students with a platform to showcase their talents and skills across various domains.

A key highlight of the event was a seminar centred on this year’s global theme, “Emergency Response for Living Heritage in Contexts of Conflicts and Disasters.” The seminar brought together distinguished speakers and offered valuable insights into the challenges and strategies involved in safeguarding heritage during times of crisis.

The seminar featured eminent speakers, including Dr Gautam Mukhopaddhay, Professor in the Department of History at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur Math, and Head of the Department of Tourism & Travel at the same institution, along with Mr Pawan Jaju, Managing Director of Carewell Travels and Tours Pvt. Ltd. Their expert perspectives enriched the discussion and inspired students to explore the field of heritage conservation more deeply.

The two-day celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty, making it a meaningful and impactful initiative aligned with global efforts to promote heritage awareness and preservation.

This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
13:49 PM
World Heritage Day Culinary arts World Heritage Site
Similar stories
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches Fellowship for JAM 2026 Top Rankers! Eligibility and DPEF Deta. . .

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

JPSC Cancels JET 2024 Exams at Two Jharkhand Centres Over Paper Shortage, Readability. . .

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 Release Date Announced; Multiple Access Options Available

Digital Education

Beyond Metro Hubs: The Rise of Online Education in Tier-2 India

Read Next
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches Fellowship for JAM 2026 Top Rankers! Eligibility and DPEF Deta. . .

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

JPSC Cancels JET 2024 Exams at Two Jharkhand Centres Over Paper Shortage, Readability. . .

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 Release Date Announced; Multiple Access Options Available

Digital Education

Beyond Metro Hubs: The Rise of Online Education in Tier-2 India

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Paper 2: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today for BArch,. . .

Bihar government

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2026: Exam to be Held on May 20; Admit Cards from May 6

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality