Tripura University

Tripura University Declares Semester Exam Results 2026 for LLB, BSc IT and Other Courses; Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2026
13:26 PM

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Summary
The latest notification includes provisional results for LLB first, third and fifth semester examinations conducted during 2025
The university has also declared first semester results for Bachelor in Library and Information Science (BLIS) and Master in Library and Information Science (MLIS) programmes

Tripura University has published several semester examination results for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on its official result portal, allowing students to access provisional scorecards online.

The latest notification includes provisional results for LLB first, third and fifth semester examinations conducted during 2025. The university has also declared first semester results for Bachelor in Library and Information Science (BLIS) and Master in Library and Information Science (MLIS) programmes.

In addition, provisional results for B.Sc. Information Technology first, third and fifth semester examinations, along with supplementary results for first and third semesters, have been uploaded on the university portal.

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Students can check their results through the official website Tripura University Result Portal by selecting the relevant examination link and entering their roll number or required login credentials.

After submission, candidates will be able to view and download their provisional marksheet. The university has advised students to retain printed copies of the scorecard for admission, verification and academic purposes.

The newly released results are provisional in nature, according to the examination notification issued by the university.

Students awaiting additional undergraduate and postgraduate semester results, including BA first semester result 2026 announcements, have been advised to monitor the official portal regularly for further updates from the examination branch.

The university is expected to release additional semester-wise results and pending examination notifications in the coming days.

Last updated on 07 May 2026
13:26 PM
Tripura University semester examination Results out LLB
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