Centre Launches SMC Guidelines 2026 Under NEP 2020 to Boost School Governance - Official Details

Summary Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026. Addressing the gathering, the minister said School Management Committees have evolved and continue to play a crucial role in improving educational outcomes and accountability in schools.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026, highlighting the importance of stronger community participation, improved school governance, enhanced infrastructure, and modern teaching methods aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The guidelines were unveiled during an inaugural programme attended by education ministers from various states and senior officials. Addressing the gathering, the minister said School Management Committees have evolved and continue to play a crucial role in improving educational outcomes and accountability in schools.

Pradhan stated that as the academic session progresses, schools assess the previous year’s learning to prepare for the next phase of education. Referring to the 2026-27 academic year that began in April, he said the current period before the summer vacation is important for planning effective teaching methods, improving learning outcomes, and strengthening students’ competencies.

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The minister noted that the implementation of NEP 2020 is nearing completion of six years and will soon enter its seventh year. He also said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has already introduced textbooks up to Class 9, while new textbooks for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be rolled out in the coming years.

According to the minister, the introduction of revised textbooks also brings changes in pedagogy, examples, and overall learning approaches. He added that computational thinking and foundational knowledge of artificial intelligence have now been introduced from Class 3 onwards to align education with future skill requirements.

Describing School Management Committees as a bridge between society and schools, Pradhan stressed that education should become a collective social responsibility. He said the success of NEP 2020 depends not only on government initiatives but also on active participation from society. The minister added that SMCs should function as a social movement that strengthens collaboration among students, teachers, parents, and communities.

The minister further emphasised the need to support children with special needs and create awareness about changing employment trends, stating that technological advancements are replacing traditional jobs while also generating new opportunities.

Highlighting improvements in India’s educational systems, Pradhan referred to the successful management of large-scale examinations such as NEET-UG. He said nearly 22.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year across more than 5,400 centres nationwide, demonstrating the country’s growing technological and administrative capacity.

He also said the government aims to strengthen digital governance in education and achieve last-mile digital monitoring for nearly 25 crore students in the coming years.

The newly released SMC Guidelines 2026 introduce several major reforms aimed at improving school-level administration and accountability. One of the key changes is the formation of a single School Management Committee for all classes from Balvatika to Class 12, ensuring continuity in governance and decision-making.

The framework clearly outlines the responsibilities of SMCs and Member Secretaries, with a strong focus on transparency, accountability, financial management, and oversight. The guidelines also stress regular monitoring of student attendance and teacher participation to improve learning outcomes.

Another important feature is the introduction of school development planning and social audit mechanisms to encourage greater community involvement and oversight of school functioning. The guidelines also promote coordination among multiple government departments and schemes to ensure better implementation at the school level.

Several ongoing initiatives have been integrated into the framework, including Vidyanjali, Eco-Clubs, Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), the PRASHAST App, school infrastructure safety programmes, and disaster preparedness initiatives to create safer and more participatory learning environments.

According to the guidelines, every school must constitute an SMC within one month of the start of the academic year. The election process for SMC members has been mandated to remain democratic, transparent, and inclusive.

The number of committee members will depend on student enrolment. Schools with up to 100 students will have 12 to 15 members, schools with enrolment between 100 and 500 students will have 15 to 20 members, while schools with more than 500 students can have 20 to 25 members.

The guidelines also mandate that 75 per cent of SMC members must be parents or guardians of students, while at least 50 per cent of the total members should be women. Proportionate representation has also been made compulsory for Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs), including SC, ST, OBC communities, and children with special needs.

The tenure of SMC members has been fixed at two years, though committees may continue until new ones are reconstituted. On financial management, the guidelines state that all civil works costing up to ₹30 lakh can be executed by SMCs. Additionally, all SMC funds must be maintained through separate joint bank accounts operated by the chairperson and member secretary.