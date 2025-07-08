CBSE’s CSSS Scholarship 2025 - Fresh and Renewal of Application Begins Through NSP

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially opened the application process for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) 2025. Both fresh applications and renewal requests for the scholarship are now being accepted through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in, with the deadline set for October 31, 2025.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially opened the application process for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) 2025. Both fresh applications and renewal requests for the scholarship are now being accepted through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in, with the deadline set for October 31, 2025.

According to the latest notification from CBSE, this cycle includes renewals for multiple academic years. Specifically, it covers the 1st renewal for 2024, the 2nd renewal for 2023, the 3rd renewal for 2022, and the 4th renewal for 2021. Eligible candidates from these batches are advised to apply within the stipulated timeline and complete the verification process through their respective institutions.

The CSSS scheme, funded by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, is aimed at supporting meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursuing higher education at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The scholarship can be availed for a maximum of five consecutive years, covering both UG and PG programmes.

For the renewal process, students are required to maintain a minimum score of 60% in their annual examinations, have an attendance record of at least 75%, and ensure a clean disciplinary record. Institutions have also been instructed to verify, defect, or reject online applications promptly through their designated nodal officer logins. Candidates may be asked to present original documents for verification, and applications failing verification will be considered invalid.

CBSE has urged students to complete their applications well ahead of the deadline and to stay in touch with their institution’s nodal officer for timely verification updates. Interested applicants can find detailed guidelines and submit their applications via scholarships.gov.in.