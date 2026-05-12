NEET UG 2026: NTA Assures Fair Probe in Paper Leak Controversy; Check All Official Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reiterated that the NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted under a “full security protocol” amid ongoing investigations into alleged paper leak. However, the NTA maintained that the matter remains under active investigation and declined to speculate on the final outcome of the inquiry.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reiterated that the NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted under a “full security protocol” amid ongoing investigations into alleged paper leak and cheating-related irregularities linked to the medical entrance examination.

The clarification comes days after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 was conducted on May 3 for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes across the country. Nearly 22.79 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM at centres in India and abroad.

Soon after the examination concluded, allegations regarding a possible paper leak and organised malpractice surfaced on social media and in certain states. The issue gained prominence after the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) reportedly initiated a probe into suspected irregularities associated with the examination process.

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In an official statement shared on the social media platform X, the NTA stated that the examination process across all centres was conducted according to planned protocols and under strict monitoring arrangements. The agency highlighted multiple layers of security measures implemented to ensure the integrity of the examination.

According to NTA, question papers were transported through GPS-enabled vehicles carrying unique and traceable watermark identifiers. Examination centres were monitored using AI-assisted CCTV surveillance systems linked to a central control room for real-time observation.

The agency further said biometric verification of all candidates was carried out before entry into examination centres. In addition, 5G jammers were deployed at centres to prevent electronic communication and unauthorised digital activity during the examination.

The NTA stated that inputs regarding suspected malpractice activities were received only on the late evening of May 7, four days after the examination had concluded. The agency said the information was immediately escalated to central investigating agencies on May 8 for independent verification and further action.

The testing agency also acknowledged the role of law enforcement authorities, including the Rajasthan SOG, stating that recent detentions and investigative actions reported in the media reflected the “professional and timely work” of the investigating agencies.

“NTA places on record its appreciation for the agencies leading this effort and confirms that it is working closely with them in a fully supporting role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required,” the agency stated.

However, the NTA maintained that the matter remains under active investigation and declined to speculate on the final outcome of the inquiry. It added that any future action would be taken transparently and in accordance with established procedures after the investigation is completed.

Seeking to reassure students and parents amid growing concerns over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the agency said it remains committed to conducting fair, secure, and credible examinations. It also stressed that the integrity and efforts of the large majority of genuine candidates would not be undermined.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal stated that the current investigation is centred around a so-called “guess paper” allegedly circulated among students before the examination.

According to officials, the document reportedly contained nearly 410 questions, with allegations that around 120 questions were linked to Chemistry topics. Since the Chemistry section in NEET carries 45 questions and the exam was conducted through four different question paper sets, investigators are examining whether there was any connection between the circulated material and the actual examination paper.

Bansal said the alleged guess paper had reportedly been circulating among students nearly 15 days to a month before the examination and was also available in the open domain. He clarified that investigators are currently examining whether any criminal activity or organised cheating took place in relation to the material.

The Rajasthan SOG official also stated that no arrests had been made so far in connection with the investigation.

The NTA has advised candidates and parents to avoid speculation and allow investigating agencies to complete their inquiry. The agency said any necessary decisions regarding the examination would be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education after the investigation concludes.