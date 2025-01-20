UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Out for Rescheduled Exams at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the rescheduled University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 exams. Candidates appearing for these exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the rescheduled University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 exams. Initially planned for January 15, 2025, the exams were postponed to January 21 and January 27, 2025, to accommodate the Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivals. Candidates appearing for these exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

According to the official notification, "The Admit Card of UGC – NET December 2024 examination scheduled on 21.01.2025 and 27.01.2025 has been released. The Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card (using Application No and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website."

The UGC NET 2024 is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, covering 85 subjects across various examination centers nationwide. The test is divided into two shifts: the first shift runs from 9 AM to noon, and the second shift is scheduled from 3 PM to 6 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download UGC NET 2024 Admit Card

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click the link titled "Click Here to Download Admit Card."

Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin as prompted.

Submit the details to view your admit card.

Verify all the details on the admit card and download it.

The UGC NET qualification certificate holds significant value for candidates aspiring for academic roles. It remains valid for three years for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) applicants, while for assistant professor or lectureship positions, the certification is valid for a lifetime.

Find the direct download link here.