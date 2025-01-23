KCET 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link and Exam Update

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened registrations for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 starting today, January 23, 2025. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms until February 18, 2025 (11.59 PM).

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened registrations for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 starting today, January 23, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses, including engineering, pharmacy, veterinary science, and animal husbandry, can apply online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms until February 18, 2025 (11.59 PM).

How to Apply for KCET 2025

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Click on the ‘UGCET-2025 Online Application’ link.

Complete the registration process and log in.

Fill out the application form accurately.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

New Features in KCET 2025 Registration

To streamline and secure the registration process, KEA has introduced several updates:

OTP-Based Login: Candidates must register using a unique mobile number to ensure secure access.

Auto-Verification of Documents: Details such as caste, income, and 371(J) information will be auto-verified through the system.

SATS Integration: Academic records will be automatically retrieved via the Student Achievement Tracking System, minimizing errors.

Real-Time SMS Updates: Candidates will receive notifications at each stage of the application process.

The KCET 2025 examination is scheduled for April 16 and April 17, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 10.30 AM to 11.50 AM, and the afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM. Additionally, the Kannada language test will be held on April 18, 2025, from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

Find the direct application submission link here.