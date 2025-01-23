KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link and Exam Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2025
12:43 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened registrations for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 starting today, January 23, 2025.
Candidates will be able to submit their application forms until February 18, 2025 (11.59 PM).

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened registrations for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 starting today, January 23, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses, including engineering, pharmacy, veterinary science, and animal husbandry, can apply online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates will be able to submit their application forms until February 18, 2025 (11.59 PM).

RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 32,438 Level 1 Posts
RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 32,438 Level 1 Posts

How to Apply for KCET 2025

  • Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
  • Click on the ‘UGCET-2025 Online Application’ link.
  • Complete the registration process and log in.
  • Fill out the application form accurately.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Registration - Know Vacancy, Eligibility and All Details
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Registration - Know Vacancy, Eligibility and All Details

New Features in KCET 2025 Registration

To streamline and secure the registration process, KEA has introduced several updates:

  • OTP-Based Login: Candidates must register using a unique mobile number to ensure secure access.
  • Auto-Verification of Documents: Details such as caste, income, and 371(J) information will be auto-verified through the system.
  • SATS Integration: Academic records will be automatically retrieved via the Student Achievement Tracking System, minimizing errors.
  • Real-Time SMS Updates: Candidates will receive notifications at each stage of the application process.

The KCET 2025 examination is scheduled for April 16 and April 17, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 10.30 AM to 11.50 AM, and the afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM. Additionally, the Kannada language test will be held on April 18, 2025, from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

Find the direct application submission link here.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2025
12:44 PM
KCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka Common Entrance Test Registration
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 32,438 Level 1 Posts

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 - Admit Card for January 28-30 Exams Update, Session 1 Test Rescheduled

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Registration - Know Vacancy, Eligibility and All Details

Job

Central Bank of India ZBO Recruitment 2025 Opens for 266 Positions: How to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Pramila Memorial Advanced School
Kolkata schools

Trophies for winners and confidence boost for all

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 32,438 Level 1 Posts

Julien Day School, Howrah
Kolkata schools

Melodies & moves cast a spell at school concert festivals

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 - Admit Card for January 28-30 Exams Update, Session 1 Test Rescheduled

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Registration - Know Vacancy, Eligibility and All Details

Job

Central Bank of India ZBO Recruitment 2025 Opens for 266 Positions: How to Apply