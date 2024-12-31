NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Out, Register at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the syllabus and website for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025. Aspiring medical students can now access all related information and updates on the designated website neet.nta.nic.in.
This platform will serve as the central hub for the NEET UG 2025 registration-cum-application process, as well as for downloading the information bulletin, exam city intimation slips, admit cards, provisional and final answer keys, and results.
The syllabus for Physics, Biology, and Chemistry has been finalised by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC).
NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Overview
Biology (10 Units)
Key topics include
- Diversity in Living World
- Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
- Cell Structure and Function
- Plant Physiology
- Human Physiology
- Reproduction
- Genetics and Evolution
- Biology and Human Welfare
- Biotechnology and Its Applications
- Ecology and Environment.
Physics (20 units)
The syllabus spans a range of topics such as:
- Physics and Measurement
- Kinematics
- Laws of Motion
- Work, Energy, and Power
- Rotational Motion
- Gravitation
- Properties of Solids and Liquids
- Thermodynamics
- Kinetic Theory of Gases
- Oscillations and Waves
- Electrostatics
- Current Electricity
- Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
- Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
- Electromagnetic Waves
- Optics
- Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
- Atoms and Nuclei
- Electronic Devices
- Experimental Skills
Chemistry (20 units)
Chemistry is divided into Physical, Organic, Inorganic, and Practical Chemistry, with topics such as:
- Basic Concepts in Chemistry
- Atomic Structure
- Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
- Thermodynamics
- Solutions
- Equilibrium
- Redox Reactions
- Electrochemistry
- Chemical Kinetics
- Periodicity in Properties
- p-Block Elements
- d- and f-Block Elements
- Coordination Compounds
- Organic Chemistry Principles
- Hydrocarbons
- Compounds Containing Halogens, Oxygen, and Nitrogen
- Biomolecules
- Practical Chemistry Principles
NEET UG is India's premier examination for admissions to undergraduate medical programmes in MBBS, BDS, and allied disciplines such as Ayurveda, Veterinary Sciences, Nursing, and Life Sciences. The test is conducted at a national level, ensuring a unified selection process for medical aspirants across the country.