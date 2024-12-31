NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Out, Register at neet.nta.nic.in

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the syllabus and website for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025. Aspiring medical students can now access all related information and updates on the designated website neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the syllabus and website for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025. Aspiring medical students can now access all related information and updates on the designated website neet.nta.nic.in.

This platform will serve as the central hub for the NEET UG 2025 registration-cum-application process, as well as for downloading the information bulletin, exam city intimation slips, admit cards, provisional and final answer keys, and results.

The syllabus for Physics, Biology, and Chemistry has been finalised by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Overview

Biology (10 Units)

Key topics include

Diversity in Living World

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

Cell Structure and Function

Plant Physiology

Human Physiology

Reproduction

Genetics and Evolution

Biology and Human Welfare

Biotechnology and Its Applications

Ecology and Environment.

Physics (20 units)

The syllabus spans a range of topics such as:

Physics and Measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy, and Power

Rotational Motion

Gravitation

Properties of Solids and Liquids

Thermodynamics

Kinetic Theory of Gases

Oscillations and Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Atoms and Nuclei

Electronic Devices

Experimental Skills

Chemistry (20 units)

Chemistry is divided into Physical, Organic, Inorganic, and Practical Chemistry, with topics such as:

Basic Concepts in Chemistry

Atomic Structure

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Thermodynamics

Solutions

Equilibrium

Redox Reactions

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Periodicity in Properties

p-Block Elements

d- and f-Block Elements

Coordination Compounds

Organic Chemistry Principles

Hydrocarbons

Compounds Containing Halogens, Oxygen, and Nitrogen

Biomolecules

Practical Chemistry Principles

NEET UG is India's premier examination for admissions to undergraduate medical programmes in MBBS, BDS, and allied disciplines such as Ayurveda, Veterinary Sciences, Nursing, and Life Sciences. The test is conducted at a national level, ensuring a unified selection process for medical aspirants across the country.