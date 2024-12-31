Register for UPSC NDA, CDS 2025 Today: How to Apply and Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1), 2025, today, December 31. Candidates interested in pursuing a career in the armed forces can register at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1), 2025, today, December 31. Candidates interested in pursuing a career in the armed forces can register at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Additionally, the registration window for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 1), 2025, will also close today.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA, CDS Exams 2025

Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in. Go to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on ‘View All.’ Select the application link for NDA & NA 1, 2025. Register as a new candidate or log in to your existing account. Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee. Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

Applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms from January 1 to 7, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA, CDS Exams 2025

Unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009, are eligible to apply for the NDA & NA examination.

The UPSC will conduct these examinations on April 13, 2025, to fill a total of 406 vacancies.

The vacancies are provisional and subject to changes based on the training capacity of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy.