UPSC 2025

Register for UPSC NDA, CDS 2025 Today: How to Apply and Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Dec 2024
11:41 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1), 2025, today, December 31.
Candidates interested in pursuing a career in the armed forces can register at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1), 2025, today, December 31. Candidates interested in pursuing a career in the armed forces can register at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Additionally, the registration window for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 1), 2025, will also close today.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA, CDS Exams 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on ‘View All.’
  3. Select the application link for NDA & NA 1, 2025.
  4. Register as a new candidate or log in to your existing account.
  5. Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee.
  6. Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

Applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms from January 1 to 7, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Out, Register at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Out, Register at neet.nta.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA, CDS Exams 2025

Unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009, are eligible to apply for the NDA & NA examination.

The UPSC will conduct these examinations on April 13, 2025, to fill a total of 406 vacancies.

The vacancies are provisional and subject to changes based on the training capacity of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy.

Last updated on 31 Dec 2024
13:35 PM
UPSC 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Similar stories
ICSI CS

Schedule of ICSI CS June 2025 Exam Out: Key Dates, Full Schedule

UPPSC

Last Day to Submit UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key Objections

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Out, Register at neet.nta.nic.in

LLB

MAH MCA, LLB CET Registration 2025 Begins at cetcell.mahacet.org- Know Last Date to A. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Testing Agency

NTA extends registration deadline for CSIR UGC NET December 2024- Get Direct Link to . . .

ICSI CS

Schedule of ICSI CS June 2025 Exam Out: Key Dates, Full Schedule

UPPSC

Last Day to Submit UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key Objections

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Out, Register at neet.nta.nic.in

(Above) A defaced portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka in November
democracy

Caution: Students At Work

CISCE

ISC 2025: Know scoring tips and important chapters for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. . .