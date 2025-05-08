AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Check Result Release Expected Date

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2025
09:41 AM

File Image

Summary
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the final answer key for AP POLYCET 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the polytechnic entrance exam can now download the final key from the official website — polycetap.nic.in.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the final answer key for the AP POLYCET (Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the polytechnic entrance exam can now download the final key from the official website — polycetap.nic.in.

After carefully reviewing the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key, the board has revised answers for four questions by providing three acceptable options. This final key will be used to compute candidates’ scores for the upcoming result announcement.

Final Answer Key Download Guide

  • Visit the official website — polycetap.nic.in.
  • Click on the notification tab.
  • Select ‘Final key of POLYCET 2025 entrance test’.
  • Download and print the answer key PDF for reference.

According to the official AP POLYCET 2025 information bulletin, the result is tentatively scheduled to be declared on May 10. Using the final answer key, candidates can now calculate their expected scores ahead of the official result declaration. As per the marking scheme, one mark is awarded for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

The AP POLYCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 30 in a single shift across various centres in the state. Scores from this exam will determine admission to diploma-level polytechnic courses offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for further updates on the result announcement and counselling schedule.

Last updated on 08 May 2025
09:43 AM
