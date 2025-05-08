Will CA Inter May 2025 Exam be Postponed Amid Mock Drills? Check Official Update by ICAI

Summary Amid growing concerns and social media speculation about possible disruptions to the CA Intermediate May 2025 examinations due to Civil Defence mock drills in several cities, ICAI has officially clarified that the exams will continue as planned. The clarification follows a wave of viral posts and rumours circulating online, claiming that exam schedules and venues could be affected.

Amid growing concerns and social media speculation about possible disruptions to the CA Intermediate May 2025 examinations due to Civil Defence mock drills in several cities, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially clarified that the exams will continue as planned.

In a reassuring email sent to candidates earlier today, ICAI stated, “The CA Intermediate May 2025 examination will be conducted as scheduled. You are advised to reach the examination centre on time for today’s paper.” This announcement directly addresses fears of delays or cancellations arising from traffic restrictions or disturbances linked to the ongoing mock drills.

The clarification follows a wave of viral posts and rumours circulating online, claiming that exam schedules and venues could be affected. Putting all doubts to rest, ICAI’s timely communication ensures that students can focus on their papers without uncertainty.

Candidates appearing for the exams have been advised to plan their travel routes carefully, stay updated on local traffic advisories, and make provisions for timely arrival at their designated centres. ICAI has also urged students to rely solely on official communication channels for any further updates.

With this confirmation, aspirants can now proceed with their exams confidently, unaffected by the surrounding civic drills.

For verified updates, candidates should continue to follow ICAI’s official website and social media platforms.