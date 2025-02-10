GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Major Update - Centres Shifted Again for Upcoming Exams!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2025
11:27 AM



Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced a change in GATE 2025 exam centres for the February 15 and February 16 exams due to the Mahakumbh congregation.
Candidates who were originally assigned exam centres in Prayagraj will now have their exams conducted in Lucknow on the same dates.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced a change in GATE 2025 exam centres for the February 15 and February 16 exams due to the Mahakumbh congregation in Prayagraj. Candidates who were originally assigned exam centres in Prayagraj will now have their exams conducted in Lucknow on the same dates.

The official statement issued by IIT Roorkee stated, “Based on the representations received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, regarding the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 15 and 16, 2025, the examinations scheduled at centres in Prayagraj have been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE examination days (15 th and 16th February 2025).”

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - All Updates
This is the second time that IIT Roorkee has changed the GATE 2025 test centres due to the Mahakumbh event. Previously, the exams being conducted on February 1 and February 2 were also relocated for the same reason.

GATE 2025 New Exam Centres in Lucknow

  • AP Computer, IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, 226020 (Previously: iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur)
  • BDR Info Solutions LLP, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Uttar Pradesh, 226017 (Previously: Madhu Vachaspati Inter College)
  • Yuvi Online Solutions, South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Gomti Nagar Extension, Uttar Pradesh, 226010 (Previously: Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac)
  • City Law College, Sector - 9, Jankipuram Extension, Uttar Pradesh, 226031 (Previously: Indian Institute of Computer Education - Center 2)
  • SINCO Learning Center, Third Floor, City Kart Building, Shopping Square, Kursi Road, Uttar Pradesh, 226020 (Previously: Gyanoday Technical Institute)
NEET UG 2025 Exam Tie-Breaking Criteria Revamped: Know All Details
Fresh Admit Cards Issued

Candidates affected by the venue change must download their new admit cards from the official GOAPS portal (goaps.iitr.ac.in) using their enrollment ID and password. The revised admit cards will include updated details. Examinees should carefully check their updated exam centre details on their respective admit cards and verify all details on their updated admit cards, including the subject name, test paper code, exam centre, timings, registration number, photograph, and signature.

Last updated on 10 Feb 2025
11:30 AM
GATE 2025 IIT Roorkee Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam









