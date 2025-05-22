HTET 2024

HTET 2024 Exam Dates Published: Check Haryana TET Schedule and Admit Card Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2025
14:49 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) has officially announced the revised dates for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024. As per the notification, the HTET exam will now be conducted on July 26 and July 27, 2025.

Earlier scheduled for December 7 and December 8, 2024, the exam was postponed due to technical reasons, leaving candidates waiting for a fresh schedule for nearly five months. The confirmation about the revised dates came through an official communication from the School Education Department, Government of Haryana.

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Release - Check Download Steps &amp; Qualifying Percentage
JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Release - Check Download Steps &amp; Qualifying Percentage
NIFT 2025 Interview Call Letters Out for PG Admissions - Check Guidelines and Schedule
NIFT 2025 Interview Call Letters Out for PG Admissions - Check Guidelines and Schedule

The HTET exam is conducted to recruit teachers for various levels in Haryana — including Primary Teachers (Class 1 to 5), Trained Graduate Teachers (Class 6 to 8), and Post Graduate Teachers (Class 9 to 12). While the registration window opened in November 2024 and is now closed, candidates are currently awaiting the announcement of the HTET admit card release date.

HTET 2025 Exam Levels

  • Level 1: Class 12 pass with DElEd for Primary Teacher (Class 1-5)
  • Level 2: For TGT (Class 6-8)
  • Level 3: For PGT (Class 9-12)

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official HTET website for further updates on admit card releases and detailed exam instructions.

Last updated on 22 May 2025
15:09 PM
HTET 2024 Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test HBSE exams 2024 Haryana Board of School Education
