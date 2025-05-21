GATE 2025 - COAP 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, New Dates Announced

Summary The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, the coordinating body for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025, has officially revised the counselling schedule once again. COAP is a centralised online platform that facilitates admission and job offer acceptances for candidates with valid GATE scores.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, the coordinating body for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025, has officially revised the counselling schedule once again. As per the latest announcement, Round 2 of the COAP 2025 counselling process will now take place from May 23 (10 AM) to May 25 (6 PM). The rescheduling follows closely after the conclusion of Round 1 on May 20, 2025.

COAP is a centralised online platform that facilitates admission and job offer acceptances for candidates with valid GATE scores. Through this portal, applicants can access, accept, reject, or waitlist offers from participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, and several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The COAP 2025 counselling schedule has already seen several adjustments this year. Originally, counselling was scheduled to begin on May 13, but Round 1 was deferred first to May 14, then to May 17, before finally concluding on May 20.

The IISc Bengaluru stated that these frequent changes were necessary to accommodate the varied academic calendars and offer processing timelines of the participating institutions and PSUs.

Candidates must be registered on the official COAP 2025 portal to access and respond to offers in each counselling round. In every round, applicants can choose to:

‘Accept and Freeze’ for accepting an offer

‘Retain and Wait’ for a better option

‘Reject and Wait’ for offers not aligned with their preferences

Candidates must stay updated with the latest notifications and adhere to the revised deadlines to avoid missing opportunities.

For detailed instructions and the latest counselling schedule, candidates are advised to visit the official COAP 2025 website.