JEECUP 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Get Details Inside

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is scheduled to release the seat allotment results for Round 1. Once released, candidates who have successfully registered for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling process and filled their choices will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

After the JEECUP 2025 round 1 seat allotment result declaration, 1st Round Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, and deposit Security and Counseling fee through their Login (online) will be available from July 4 to July 6, 2025.

Document Verification at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates) will take place from July 4 to July 7, 2025. Round 1 Seat allotment withdrawal is scheduled on July 8. Round 2 choice-filling will be from July 9 to 11, 2025 and Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 12, 2025. Round 3 seat allotment will be announced on July 21.

The counselling process for the first three rounds is being conducted for candidates belonging to Uttar Pradesh state only. Candidates from other states can participate in the fourth round of JEECUP or UPJEE counselling. The schedule for the fourth counselling round has not been announced yet.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Steps to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 Enter your credentials to log in and submit Check the round 1 seat allotment results 2025 displayed on your screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference