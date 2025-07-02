Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Announced! Pass Pc Stands at 77.81%

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the re-valuation part can check the results through the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in The results have been declared for the second year of scrutiny/ revaluation in March 2025

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala announced the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the re-valuation part can check the results through the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

The results have been declared for the second year of scrutiny/ revaluation in March 2025. Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result was announced on May 22, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 is 77.81 per cent.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in Click on Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen Check the result and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.