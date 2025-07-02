Kerala government
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Announced! Pass Pc Stands at 77.81%
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
12:16 PM
File Image
The Directorate of General Education, Kerala announced the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the re-valuation part can check the results through the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.
The results have been declared for the second year of scrutiny/ revaluation in March 2025. Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result was announced on May 22, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 is 77.81 per cent.
