Kerala government

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Announced! Pass Pc Stands at 77.81%

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
12:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the re-valuation part can check the results through the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in
The results have been declared for the second year of scrutiny/ revaluation in March 2025

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala announced the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the re-valuation part can check the results through the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

The results have been declared for the second year of scrutiny/ revaluation in March 2025. Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result was announced on May 22, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 is 77.81 per cent.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in
  2. Click on Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check the result and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2025
12:16 PM
Kerala government Results out Kerala
Similar stories
Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Issues Advisory: No Recognition for Unapproved Online/Hybrid LLM Programmes!

WBCAP 2025

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Phase 1 Registration Deadline Extended - New Dat. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Reporting Guide

Delhi University (DU)

DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application & Da. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Issues Advisory: No Recognition for Unapproved Online/Hybrid LLM Programmes!

WBCAP 2025

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Phase 1 Registration Deadline Extended - New Dat. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Reporting Guide

Delhi University (DU)

DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application & Da. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM Rank List 2025 Published - Check Stream Toppers and Counselling Details

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Out at cuet.nta.nic.in - Dropped Questions & Result Upd. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality