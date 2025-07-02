UPMSP Released Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Timetable- Detailed Schedule Here

Summary Students who have registered for the exams can check the schedule on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in The practical exams for Improvement/Compartment exams will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) issued the dates for HS or Class 10 and Intermediate or Class 12 compartment examinations 2025. Students who have registered for the exams can check the schedule on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the High School Improvement/Compartment Examinations will be conducted on July 19, 2025, in morning shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. The Intermediate compartment examinations will be conducted on July 17, 2025, in the evening shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The practical exams for Improvement/Compartment exams will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2025

As directed by the Board, the High School Improvement/Compartment and Intermediate Compartment examinations will be conducted at the examination centers determined by the District School Inspector at the district headquarters.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.