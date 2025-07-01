ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA May 2025 - Final, Intermediate & Foundation Result Date OUT! Check Release Timings

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2025
Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially confirmed the result declaration date for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May 2025 examinations.
Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy, as these credentials will be required to access the result.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially confirmed the result declaration date for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May 2025 examinations. According to the latest notification from the institute, the results for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses will be announced on July 6, 2025, via the official result portal — icai.nic.in.

According to the announcement, the CA Final and Intermediate results are scheduled to be released around 2 PM, while the results for the Foundation course will be published by 5 PM the same day. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy, as these credentials will be required to access the result. ICAI has also urged students to double-check their login details while entering them on the portal to avoid any errors.

The CA May 2025 examinations were conducted between May 2 and May 14, 2025. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exams took place on May 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams were held on May 9, 11, and 14. Similarly, for the CA Final course, Group 1 papers were conducted on May 2, 4, and 6, followed by Group 2 exams on May 8, 10, and 13.

Once results are announced, candidates can check them by visiting the ICAI results website, selecting the relevant examination link, and entering their credentials. They are also advised to download and print a copy of their result for future academic and professional reference.

Read the official notice here.

