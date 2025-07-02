Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in- Get Direct Link to Check Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
14:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. and B.Ed courses can check the results through the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in
It must be noted that along with the results, the revised final answer key for 2 year and 4 year integrated courses has also been released

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University announced the PTET Result 2025. The Pre Teacher Education Test 2025 result has been released for 2 year and 4 year integrated courses. Candidates who have appeared for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. and B.Ed courses can check the results through the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

It must be noted that along with the results, the revised final answer key for 2 year and 4 year integrated courses has also been released. The PTET examination for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. was conducted in all 41 districts of Rajasthan on June 15, 2025 in a single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.

PTET Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in
  2. Click on PTET Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on a 2 year or 4 year course link.
  4. Enter the login details and click on submit
  5. Once done, your result will be displayed
  6. Check the result and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

PTET Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 02 Jul 2025
14:55 PM
Rajasthan PTET Results out
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Ongoing at ibps.in- Apply till July 15

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Power Cut Row - MP HC Stays Retest Order, Next Hearing on July 10

UP Polytechnic

JEECUP 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Get Details Inside

OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 Begins for PG, Lateral Entry Courses - Check Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Ongoing at ibps.in- Apply till July 15

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Power Cut Row - MP HC Stays Retest Order, Next Hearing on July 10

UP Polytechnic

JEECUP 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Get Details Inside

School fests

Little FLower School, Jamshedpur Hosts Inter-School Science Fest- Quantum 2025

OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 Begins for PG, Lateral Entry Courses - Check Schedule

Kerala government

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 Announced! Pass Pc Stands at 77.81%

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality