Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in- Get Direct Link to Check Inside
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
14:54 PM
The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University announced the PTET Result 2025. The Pre Teacher Education Test 2025 result has been released for 2 year and 4 year integrated courses. Candidates who have appeared for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. and B.Ed courses can check the results through the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.
It must be noted that along with the results, the revised final answer key for 2 year and 4 year integrated courses has also been released. The PTET examination for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. was conducted in all 41 districts of Rajasthan on June 15, 2025 in a single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.
PTET Result 2025: Steps to check
PTET Result 2025: Direct Link