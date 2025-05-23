CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Out Now on cuet.nta.ac.in: Download Link for May 26-June 3 Exams

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for exams scheduled from May 26 to June 3, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for exams scheduled from May 26 to June 3, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — using their application numbers and passwords.

Download Guide

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Admit Card for CUET UG -2025’ link.

Enter your login credentials (application number and password)

Submit and download the admit card.

Take a printout for the exam day.

The admit cards contain crucial details such as the exam centre name, test date, shift timings, and important instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID on the examination day.

The NTA had earlier issued exam city intimation slips on May 7 to inform candidates about their allotted exam centres.

If candidates notice any discrepancies in their admit cards, they should promptly contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2025 is currently ongoing and will conclude on June 3, 2025. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for further notifications.

Find the direct admit card download link.