CUET UG 2025

CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Out Now on cuet.nta.ac.in: Download Link for May 26-June 3 Exams

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2025
15:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for exams scheduled from May 26 to June 3, 2025.
Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for exams scheduled from May 26 to June 3, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — using their application numbers and passwords.

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Soon for 41 Vacancies, Check Details
BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Soon for 41 Vacancies, Check Details

Download Guide

  • Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Admit Card for CUET UG -2025’ link.
  • Enter your login credentials (application number and password)
  • Submit and download the admit card.
  • Take a printout for the exam day.
ADVERTISEMENT

The admit cards contain crucial details such as the exam centre name, test date, shift timings, and important instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID on the examination day.

NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Details
NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Details

The NTA had earlier issued exam city intimation slips on May 7 to inform candidates about their allotted exam centres.

If candidates notice any discrepancies in their admit cards, they should promptly contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2025 is currently ongoing and will conclude on June 3, 2025. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for further notifications.

Find the direct admit card download link.

Last updated on 23 May 2025
15:31 PM
CUET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Admit Card
Similar stories
NTA

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 Results for BArch, BPlanning OUT- Know Toppers List H. . .

BSEH

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025 Registration for 10th, 12th Begins- Direct Link H. . .

APSLPRB

SLPRB Will Shortly Issue AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 at slprb.ap.gov.in- Rea. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window For PCM Group Closes Tomorrow- Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 Results for BArch, BPlanning OUT- Know Toppers List H. . .

BSEH

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025 Registration for 10th, 12th Begins- Direct Link H. . .

The Bhawanipur Education Society College

ECOPHORIA 2025 at BESC Blends Economics, Insight & Innovation with ‘Mind Over Marke. . .

APSLPRB

SLPRB Will Shortly Issue AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 at slprb.ap.gov.in- Rea. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window For PCM Group Closes Tomorrow- Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Soon for 41 Vacancies, Check Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality