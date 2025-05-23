BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins Soon for 41 Vacancies, Check Details

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the recruitment notification for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts. As per the notification, candidates interested in applying are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the recruitment notification for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts under the Bihar government. The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 vacancies, and the online registration window will open on May 29, 2025, at the Commission’s official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the notification, candidates interested in applying are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process. The registration portal will remain active until June 23, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates wanting to register should be between 21 to 37 years as of August 1, 2025.

Upper Age Relaxation

Backward/Other Backward Classes: up to 40 years

Unreserved Female Candidates: up to 40 years

SC/ST Candidates: up to 42 years

Application Fee

Candidates from outside Bihar and those from SC, ST, and PwD (40% and above disability) categories will have to pay ₹150, and all other applicants will pay ₹650 as their application fee.

The detailed notification, including eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, and selection process, is available for download on the official BPSC website.