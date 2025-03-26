GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Toppers List Published! Check Subject-Wise AIR 1 Candidates & Admission Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2025
11:09 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has published the much-awaited Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 toppers' list for all subjects on its official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Following the publication of the result and scorecards, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, released the detailed schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has published the much-awaited Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 toppers' list for all subjects on its official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The GATE 2025 results were declared on March 19. Additionally, the GATE 2025 scorecard will be available for download until May 31. Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. For those who miss the deadline, the scorecard can still be downloaded until December 31 by paying a fee of ₹500 per test paper.

The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two shifts across multiple exam centers. This year, the exam was held for 30 test papers.

From Mat to Mastery: GATE 2025 AIR 1 Arnab Paul's Journey from Grappling to Biotechnology!
GATE 2025 Toppers

Here’s a look at the candidates who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the different test papers:

  1. Aerospace Engineering - Balamurugan
  2. Agricultural Engineering - Keerthi Revanth Kumar
  3. Architecture and Planning - Jayanth Giftson R
  4. Biomedical Engineering - Tanish Gupta
  5. Biotechnology - Arnab Paul
  6. Civil Engineering - Abhay Singh
  7. Chemical Engineering - Amlan Kumar Tripathy
  8. Computer Science and Information Technology - Rahul Kumar Singh
  9. Chemistry - Debasis Mandal
  10. Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - Sadineni Nikhil Chowdary

Find the full detailed AIR 1 list here.

IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard Download Portal Opens - Link, Steps and Counselling Details
The GATE score is widely recognised for admissions into postgraduate programs at IITs, NITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other institutes. Additionally, several public sector undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.

Following the publication of the result and scorecards, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, released the detailed schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025 for admission to MTech programmes and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates interested in participating can soon register on the official website at gate.iisc.ac.in/coap2025.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2025
11:18 AM
GATE 2025 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam IIT Roorkee Result Toppers list
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality