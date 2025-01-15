UGC NET 2024

Update - UGC NET 2024 Exam Revised Dates Out, Check New Schedule

Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a revised schedule for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 December session exams.
The decision to postpone the exams scheduled for January 15 was taken following multiple requests from candidates, citing overlapping dates with festivals.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a revised schedule for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 December session exams originally slated for January 15. The rescheduled exams will now take place on January 21 and January 27, 2025, in two phases.

The decision to postpone the exams scheduled for January 15 was taken following multiple requests from candidates, citing overlapping dates with festivals such as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and others. However, the tests scheduled for January 16 remain unchanged.

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2024 Declared: 370 Candidates Qualify for Personality Test
Revised Exam Dates

The 17 subject-specific exams originally set for January 15 have been divided between the two new dates as follows:

January 21, 2025

  • Malayalam
  • Indian Knowledge System
  • Urdu
  • Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
  • Criminology
  • Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
  • Folk Literature
  • Konkani
  • Environmental Sciences
January 27, 2025

  • Sanskrit
  • Mass Communication and Journalism
  • Japanese
  • Performing Arts - Dance/Drama/Theatre
  • Electronic Science
  • Women Studies
  • Law
  • Nepali

The computer-based test (CBT) is a national-level exam for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for the appointment of professors and assistant professors. Additionally, UGC NET 2025 will facilitate admissions to 85 PhD programmes across India.

Candidates are advised to check the official UGC NET website for further updates regarding the admit cards for the revised dates.

UGC NET 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET December 2024
