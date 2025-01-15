Update - UGC NET 2024 Exam Revised Dates Out, Check New Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a revised schedule for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 December session exams. The decision to postpone the exams scheduled for January 15 was taken following multiple requests from candidates, citing overlapping dates with festivals.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a revised schedule for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 December session exams originally slated for January 15. The rescheduled exams will now take place on January 21 and January 27, 2025, in two phases.

The decision to postpone the exams scheduled for January 15 was taken following multiple requests from candidates, citing overlapping dates with festivals such as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and others. However, the tests scheduled for January 16 remain unchanged.

Revised Exam Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17 subject-specific exams originally set for January 15 have been divided between the two new dates as follows:

January 21, 2025

Malayalam

Indian Knowledge System

Urdu

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

Criminology

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

Folk Literature

Konkani

Environmental Sciences

January 27, 2025

Sanskrit

Mass Communication and Journalism

Japanese

Performing Arts - Dance/Drama/Theatre

Electronic Science

Women Studies

Law

Nepali

The computer-based test (CBT) is a national-level exam for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for the appointment of professors and assistant professors. Additionally, UGC NET 2025 will facilitate admissions to 85 PhD programmes across India.

Candidates are advised to check the official UGC NET website for further updates regarding the admit cards for the revised dates.