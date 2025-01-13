NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: Revised Timeline and Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling schedule. Candidates are advised to adhere to the revised deadlines and ensure timely completion of registration, choice locking, and reporting processes to secure their admissions successfully.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling schedule, with key changes benefiting a larger pool of eligible candidates following a reduction in the percentile cut-off.

As per the revised timeline, the registration deadline has been extended till January 15, with the choice filling already ongoing from January 12, 2025. The locking facility will be available from 8 PM on January 15 until 8 AM on January 16. Once the choice-locking period ends, the seat allotment process will be conducted and the the final results will be announced.

Revised Schedule

Choice Filling Deadline: January 16, 2025

Choice Locking: January 15 to January 16, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing: January 16 and January 17, 2025

Final Seat Allotment Result: January 18, 2025

Reporting and Joining Deadline: January 25, 2025

As per the updated eligibility criteria, candidates from the General and EWS categories are eligible if they have scored at or above the 15th percentile, while candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories need to have a score at or above the 10th percentile. This is a significant adjustment from the previous eligibility cut-offs, which were set at the 50th percentile for unreserved categories, 45th percentile for PwD candidates, and 40th percentile for reserved categories.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the revised deadlines and ensure timely completion of registration, choice locking, and reporting processes to secure their admissions successfully.