NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: Revised Timeline and Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2025
11:48 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling schedule.
Candidates are advised to adhere to the revised deadlines and ensure timely completion of registration, choice locking, and reporting processes to secure their admissions successfully.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling schedule, with key changes benefiting a larger pool of eligible candidates following a reduction in the percentile cut-off.

As per the revised timeline, the registration deadline has been extended till January 15, with the choice filling already ongoing from January 12, 2025. The locking facility will be available from 8 PM on January 15 until 8 AM on January 16. Once the choice-locking period ends, the seat allotment process will be conducted and the the final results will be announced.

UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards for All Exams Out - Download Now
UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards for All Exams Out - Download Now
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Reopens Following Cut-Off Reduction
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Window Reopens Following Cut-Off Reduction

Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Choice Filling Deadline: January 16, 2025
  • Choice Locking: January 15 to January 16, 2025
  • Seat Allotment Processing: January 16 and January 17, 2025
  • Final Seat Allotment Result: January 18, 2025
  • Reporting and Joining Deadline: January 25, 2025

As per the updated eligibility criteria, candidates from the General and EWS categories are eligible if they have scored at or above the 15th percentile, while candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories need to have a score at or above the 10th percentile. This is a significant adjustment from the previous eligibility cut-offs, which were set at the 50th percentile for unreserved categories, 45th percentile for PwD candidates, and 40th percentile for reserved categories.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the revised deadlines and ensure timely completion of registration, choice locking, and reporting processes to secure their admissions successfully.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2025
11:49 AM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards for All Exams Out - Download Now

(L-R) Prof (Dr) Suman Kumar Dawn, Head-Academics, EIILM-Kolkata; Nirmalya Khan, BSV APAC GTM Cluster Head, Client Partner- CBS Portfolio, Kolkata & Bhubaneswar Location Head, Capgemini; Rajeev Singh, Vice President, Corporates & Emerging Business - Indian Subcontinent, SAP India Pvt Ltd; Sandeep Debray, Partner, IBM Client Innovation Center- India, IBM India Pvt Ltd; Prof (Dr) R P Banerjee, Chairman & Director, EIILM-Kolkata; Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of 5F World, GTT Data Solutions Ltd; Sanjoy Banerjee, Partner & Head, Global Delivery Centre, PwC India; Sourav Das, Group Chief of Digital & IT, Rupa Industries.
EIILM-Kolkata

EIILM-Kolkata Launches MBA Cloud ERP with SAP: Revolutionising Management Education

IGNOU TEE

IGNOU December Term-End Examination Result 2024 Out: Steps to Check Result

Representative Image
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India to recruit 90 Law Clerk cum Research Associates - Know how to . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards for All Exams Out - Download Now

(L-R) Prof (Dr) Suman Kumar Dawn, Head-Academics, EIILM-Kolkata; Nirmalya Khan, BSV APAC GTM Cluster Head, Client Partner- CBS Portfolio, Kolkata & Bhubaneswar Location Head, Capgemini; Rajeev Singh, Vice President, Corporates & Emerging Business - Indian Subcontinent, SAP India Pvt Ltd; Sandeep Debray, Partner, IBM Client Innovation Center- India, IBM India Pvt Ltd; Prof (Dr) R P Banerjee, Chairman & Director, EIILM-Kolkata; Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of 5F World, GTT Data Solutions Ltd; Sanjoy Banerjee, Partner & Head, Global Delivery Centre, PwC India; Sourav Das, Group Chief of Digital & IT, Rupa Industries.
EIILM-Kolkata

EIILM-Kolkata Launches MBA Cloud ERP with SAP: Revolutionising Management Education

IGNOU TEE

IGNOU December Term-End Examination Result 2024 Out: Steps to Check Result

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Tripura NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration date extended - Know how to apply

Representative Image
ONGC

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Application ongoing for several important positions - Check de. . .

Representative Image
Bihar Board

Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination declares Class 10 June 2024 Exam Result. . .