JEE Main 2025 Result Out for 23 Withheld Candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in - All Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 results for 23 candidates whose scores were previously withheld due to identity verification concerns. These candidates can now access their BE/BTech (Paper 1) scorecards through the official JEE portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 results for 23 candidates whose scores were previously withheld due to identity verification concerns. These candidates can now access their BE/BTech (Paper 1) scorecards through the official JEE portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their application number, password, and security pin.

The delay in result declaration for these candidates was caused by discrepancies in crucial identification details, including photographs, biometric records, and other personal information submitted during the application process. After a thorough document verification procedure and the submission of necessary identification proofs by the concerned candidates, the NTA has now made their results available.

However, the agency clarified that certain candidates who failed to provide valid documentation within the prescribed timeline have been issued show-cause notices, and their results continue to remain withheld. The NTA emphasised its commitment to maintaining strict security protocols and verification processes to curb malpractices in national-level entrance examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

For candidates whose results have now been published, the next step is to participate in the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. Their JEE Main 2025 scores will enable them to seek admission to prestigious engineering institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The JoSAA counselling, which is expected to commence soon, will be conducted in multiple rounds. Candidates will have the chance to choose and lock their preferred courses and colleges based on their ranks, category, and seat availability. It is crucial for all eligible candidates to frequently check the official JoSAA website for updates regarding the counselling schedule, required documents, and further admission procedures.