JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Result Out for 23 Withheld Candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in - All Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 May 2025
11:12 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 results for 23 candidates whose scores were previously withheld due to identity verification concerns.
These candidates can now access their BE/BTech (Paper 1) scorecards through the official JEE portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 results for 23 candidates whose scores were previously withheld due to identity verification concerns. These candidates can now access their BE/BTech (Paper 1) scorecards through the official JEE portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their application number, password, and security pin.

Kolkata’s Srijani Scripts ISC History with 400/400 — Shares Secrets Behind the Perfect 100%
Kolkata’s Srijani Scripts ISC History with 400/400 — Shares Secrets Behind the Perfect 100%

The delay in result declaration for these candidates was caused by discrepancies in crucial identification details, including photographs, biometric records, and other personal information submitted during the application process. After a thorough document verification procedure and the submission of necessary identification proofs by the concerned candidates, the NTA has now made their results available.

However, the agency clarified that certain candidates who failed to provide valid documentation within the prescribed timeline have been issued show-cause notices, and their results continue to remain withheld. The NTA emphasised its commitment to maintaining strict security protocols and verification processes to curb malpractices in national-level entrance examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Declared: 22 Students Score Perfect 100%, Check All Details
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Declared: 22 Students Score Perfect 100%, Check All Details

For candidates whose results have now been published, the next step is to participate in the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. Their JEE Main 2025 scores will enable them to seek admission to prestigious engineering institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The JoSAA counselling, which is expected to commence soon, will be conducted in multiple rounds. Candidates will have the chance to choose and lock their preferred courses and colleges based on their ranks, category, and seat availability. It is crucial for all eligible candidates to frequently check the official JoSAA website for updates regarding the counselling schedule, required documents, and further admission procedures.

Last updated on 03 May 2025
11:13 AM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) joint entrance examination (JEE)
Similar stories
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Declared: 22 Students Score Perfect 100%, Check All Detail. . .

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE)

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025 Out on bseodisha.ac.in - Link, Pass Percent & Top S. . .

Board Exams 2025

Kolkata’s Priyadarshini Mukherjee Scores 99.75% in ISC 2025, Aspires for UPSC Civil. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Results 2025 for Class 10, 12 Likely to be Declared Soon- Know Latest Updates He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Declared: 22 Students Score Perfect 100%, Check All Detail. . .

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE)

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025 Out on bseodisha.ac.in - Link, Pass Percent & Top S. . .

Bethune Collegiate School students celebrate their Madhyamik results on Friday. Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha
Madhyamik examination

Number of top scorers dips in three subjects

Board Exams 2025

Kolkata’s Priyadarshini Mukherjee Scores 99.75% in ISC 2025, Aspires for UPSC Civil. . .

ICSE 2025

From Discipline to Distinction: Meet Debatri Majumder, ICSE 2025 Topper With a Perfec. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Melodies and Milestones: Meet 18 Under 18 Award 2025 Winner Koustav Roy, the Rising S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality