Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Declared: 22 Students Score Perfect 100%, Check All Details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the SSLC (Class 10) Results 2025. The results were formally declared by Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka’s Minister for School Education and Literacy, during a press conference held at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access their individual scorecards by visiting the official result portal at karresults.nic.in, using their roll number and date of birth.

The SSLC examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4 in 2,818 examination centres throughout the state and 8,42,173 candidates appeared for the exams out of which 5,24,984 passed. The state recorded a significant improvement in its overall performance, with this year’s pass percentage reaching 62.34%, reflecting an increase compared to last year’s 53%.

A remarkable highlight of this year’s results was the outstanding achievement of 22 students who secured a perfect score of 625 out of 625 marks. Additionally, 65 students scored 624 marks, followed by 108 students with 623 marks, 189 students with 622 marks, 259 students achieving 621 marks, and 327 students scoring 620 marks — showcasing the competitive spirit and academic excellence among Karnataka’s youth.

Following the release of the results, students are advised to carefully check their scorecards for accuracy, including personal details and subject-wise marks. In case of any discrepancies, they should promptly reach out to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board for rectification.

For students seeking improvement opportunities, the board has announced that the Karnataka SSLC exams will be conducted in three phases. While the SSLC and PUC Exam 1 have concluded, Exam 2 is scheduled to be held from May 26 to June 2, 2025, and Exam 3 will take place from June 23 to June 30, 2025. These additional exam phases offer candidates a chance to better their scores and academic standing.

Students and parents are encouraged to keep an eye on the official KSEAB website for updates regarding revaluation, supplementary exams, and future exam schedules.