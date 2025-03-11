JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Dates Out - Check Schedule, Admit Card and City Slip Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2025
09:35 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule.
Candidates who have registered for the second session of this prestigious engineering entrance examination can now check and download the complete schedule from the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule. Candidates who have registered for the second session of this prestigious engineering entrance examination can now check and download the complete schedule from the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

GATE 2025 Rectification Window for Opens for Examinees before Result Declaration! All Details
GATE 2025 Rectification Window for Opens for Examinees before Result Declaration! All Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Dates and Shifts

According to the notification, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exams will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 (BE/BTech)—the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

For candidates appearing for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlan), as well as the combined Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlan), the exam will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12.30 PM.

  • April 2, 3, 4, and 7, 2025 - Paper 1 (BE/BTech)
  • April 8, 2025 - Paper 1 (BE/BTech)
  • April 9, 2025 - Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlan), and 2A & 2B (BArch & BPlan)
CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and NTA Guidelines!
CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and NTA Guidelines!

Exam City Intimation Slip and Admit Card

Following the announcement of the exam schedule, NTA is expected to release the exam city intimation slip soon. This slip will help candidates determine their designated exam centers in advance, enabling them to plan their travel accordingly. However, it is important to note that the exam city intimation slip is for reference only and will not be required on the day of the examination.

The JEE Main 2025 admit card will also be released after the exam city slips. The admit card will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, and exam center address. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other required documents to the examination center.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2025
09:37 AM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
IIIT-Delhi

IIIT Delhi’s PhD Fellowship Update - ₹60,000 Stipend, Global Travel and Research . . .

IIT Madras

IIT Madras Introduces Special Seats for Olympiad Achievers in UG Courses - Key Detail. . .

WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Registration Begins! Check Link and Key Details

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC Rejects 43 Applications for CSE Prelims 2025 Exam - List and Appeal Submission G. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Dialogues: Dr Bryant Lin takes a class at Stanford University School of Medicine. The 10-week course was also open to students outside the medical school.
Lung cancer

Life lessons; When this professor of medicine got cancer, he taught a class about it

istock.com/nilouferwadia
Career guidance

Career: Question and answer session after students share their queries for next step

The event was held from March 5 to 7
Swami Vivekananda University

The ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Mukherjee and HOD Dr Sweta Rani, along with other senior faculty members
The Neotia University

The Neotia University organises Annual Business Conclave 2025 on February 17 and 18

IIIT-Delhi

IIIT Delhi’s PhD Fellowship Update - ₹60,000 Stipend, Global Travel and Research . . .

IIT Madras

IIT Madras Introduces Special Seats for Olympiad Achievers in UG Courses - Key Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality