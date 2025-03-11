JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Dates Out - Check Schedule, Admit Card and City Slip Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule. Candidates who have registered for the second session of this prestigious engineering entrance examination can now check and download the complete schedule from the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule. Candidates who have registered for the second session of this prestigious engineering entrance examination can now check and download the complete schedule from the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Dates and Shifts

According to the notification, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exams will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 (BE/BTech)—the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For candidates appearing for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlan), as well as the combined Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlan), the exam will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12.30 PM.

April 2, 3, 4, and 7, 2025 - Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 8, 2025 - Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 9, 2025 - Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlan), and 2A & 2B (BArch & BPlan)

Exam City Intimation Slip and Admit Card

Following the announcement of the exam schedule, NTA is expected to release the exam city intimation slip soon. This slip will help candidates determine their designated exam centers in advance, enabling them to plan their travel accordingly. However, it is important to note that the exam city intimation slip is for reference only and will not be required on the day of the examination.

The JEE Main 2025 admit card will also be released after the exam city slips. The admit card will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, and exam center address. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other required documents to the examination center.