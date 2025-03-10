CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and NTA Guidelines!

CUET PG 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Admission Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) admit cards for exams scheduled between March 13 and March 20, 2025. Candidates whose exams fall within these dates can download their hall tickets from the official website. The admit cards for the remaining exam days will be issued later.

Prior to the release of admit cards, exam city intimation slips were made available on March 6, 2025, to inform candidates about their allotted exam centers. To download the CUET PG admit card, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth on the official portal.

Steps to Download CUET PG 2025 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.
  • Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • Submit the details and download your admit card
  • Take a printout for use on the exam day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center.

NTA has issued guidelines instructing candidates not to tamper with or alter any details on the admit card. It is advised to keep the hall ticket in good condition for future reference. In case of any issues in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates can reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

