GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Rectification Window for Opens for Examinees before Result Declaration! All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2025
10:27 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 defect correction window, allowing candidates to rectify errors.
According to the official notice, candidates marked as provisional must log in to the GOAPS portal and clear their defects to avoid their GATE 2025 results being withheld.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 defect correction window, allowing candidates to rectify errors in their application forms. The deadline for corrections is March 12, 2025, and applicants can make the necessary changes through the official portal.

NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List
NEET PG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: MCC Withdraws Seats! Find Updated List

According to the official notice, candidates marked as provisional must log in to the GOAPS portal and clear their defects to avoid their GATE 2025 results being withheld. "The defect rectification for provisional candidates is now open up to 12th March 2025. Provisional candidates are instructed to log in through the GOAPS portal and clear their defects to avoid result withheld," stated IIT Roorkee.

GATE 2025 Answer Key and Results

The GATE 2025 provisional answer key was released on February 27, along with the GATE response sheet. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key until March 1. After reviewing the objections, subject experts will finalise and release the GATE 2025 final answer key, incorporating any necessary changes.

GATE 2025 Result and Scorecard - Check Release Date and Counselling Update
GATE 2025 Result and Scorecard - Check Release Date and Counselling Update

The GATE 2025 results will be prepared based on the final answer key and are scheduled to be declared on March 19, 2025. Additionally, the GATE 2025 scorecard will be available for download from March 28 to May 31. Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. The exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two shifts across numerous examination centres, covering 30 test papers.

The GATE exam serves as a gateway to postgraduate programmes at IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and is also used for Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) recruitment. Candidates are advised to rectify their application defects before the deadline to ensure a smooth result declaration process.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2025
10:28 AM
GATE 2025 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam IIT Roorkee
