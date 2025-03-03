NCHM JEE 2025 Application Deadline Extended Again! Check All Changes

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the deadline for submitting the online application form for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. Previously, the last date to apply was February 15, which was extended to February 28 before this latest extension.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the deadline for submitting the online application form for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply until March 15, 2025, through the official website.

Previously, the last date to apply was February 15, which was extended to February 28 before this latest extension.

Application Guide

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM. Click on the ‘NCHM JEE (2025)’ registration link. Complete the registration process to obtain login credentials. Log in and proceed to fill out the application form. Upload the required documents. Pay the required fee. Submit and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who wish to modify their application details will be able to do so from March 17 to March 20, 2025. The application fee can be paid using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

The NCHM JEE 2025 is a national-level entrance exam for admission to the BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2025.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and regularly check the official website for further updates.