UGC NET December 2025 Application Correction Begins - NTA Issues Notice with Edit Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the correction window for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session today, November 10, 2025. The online application process concluded at 11.50 PM on November 7, 2025. Candidates who successfully submitted their forms within the stipulated deadline can now make corrections until November 12 through the official website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in).

Candidates can edit their submitted forms by logging in with their application number and password. After accessing the correction link, they must carefully read the instructions, tick the ‘I Agree’ checkbox, and proceed to modify their application. Applicants can review and edit personal details like date of birth, category, father’s name, and mother’s name. After making the necessary changes, candidates must confirm their edits and pay any additional fees, if applicable, before submitting the revised form.

Once the corrections are submitted, candidates should download and print the updated confirmation page for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted by NTA in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple days, from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The subject-wise examination schedule will be released separately on the official website.

The UGC NET serves as a national-level eligibility test for lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions in Indian universities and colleges.

Find the direct application correction link here.