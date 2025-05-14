UGC NET June 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Application Correction Begins - Link and Editable Fields

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2025
13:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the June session of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2025.
Registered candidates will now be able to rectify errors in their application forms through the official website (ugcnet.nta.ac.in) by logging in with their unique credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the June session of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2025. Registered candidates will now be able to rectify errors in their application forms through the official website (ugcnet.nta.ac.in) by logging in with their unique credentials. The correction facility will be functional till 11.59 PM on May 15, 2025.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

UGC Urges HEIs to Reserve 25% Supernumerary Seats for International Students - Key Details
UGC Urges HEIs to Reserve 25% Supernumerary Seats for International Students - Key Details
How to Cope With CBSE 2025 Post Result Stress? Board Begins Psychosocial Counselling
How to Cope With CBSE 2025 Post Result Stress? Board Begins Psychosocial Counselling

Editable Fields

ADVERTISEMENT

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified online through the correction window by both category of candidates - the ones who have used aadhaar for registration and also the ones who do not have a verified aadhaar;

  1. Date of Birth
  2. Category
  3. Father’s and Mother’s Name

This correction period is a crucial opportunity for applicants to review and amend details in their forms. Once the correction window closes, no further modifications will be permitted under any circumstances, as stated in the official NTA notification. Candidates are advised to verify their particulars carefully to avoid discrepancies in their final submission.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from May 21 to June 30, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam city slip and admit card release dates will be intimidated to the candidates in due course.

Find the direct application correction link here.

Last updated on 14 May 2025
13:26 PM
UGC NET June 2025 UGC NET 2025 University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test applications
Similar stories
UGC

UGC Urges HEIs to Reserve 25% Supernumerary Seats for International Students - Key De. . .

UPSC

UPSC Chairman gets a new face, Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar takes charge

CBSE 2025

How to Cope With CBSE 2025 Post Result Stress? Board Begins Psychosocial Counselling

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now at upsc.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC

UGC Urges HEIs to Reserve 25% Supernumerary Seats for International Students - Key De. . .

UPSC

UPSC Chairman gets a new face, Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar takes charge

CBSE 2025

How to Cope With CBSE 2025 Post Result Stress? Board Begins Psychosocial Counselling

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now at upsc.gov.in

BITSAT 2025

BITSAT Slot Booking 2025 Begins: Choose Your Exam Date and Time Slot by May 16

Representational image
ISC

Math vs applied math: ISC releases guide for Class XI students on subject choice

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality