UGC NET June 2025 Application Correction Begins - Link and Editable Fields

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the June session of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2025. Registered candidates will now be able to rectify errors in their application forms through the official website (ugcnet.nta.ac.in) by logging in with their unique credentials. The correction facility will be functional till 11.59 PM on May 15, 2025.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified online through the correction window by both category of candidates - the ones who have used aadhaar for registration and also the ones who do not have a verified aadhaar;

Date of Birth Category Father’s and Mother’s Name

This correction period is a crucial opportunity for applicants to review and amend details in their forms. Once the correction window closes, no further modifications will be permitted under any circumstances, as stated in the official NTA notification. Candidates are advised to verify their particulars carefully to avoid discrepancies in their final submission.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from May 21 to June 30, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam city slip and admit card release dates will be intimidated to the candidates in due course.

Find the direct application correction link here.