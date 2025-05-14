UGC Urges HEIs to Reserve 25% Supernumerary Seats for International Students - Key Details

Summary In a significant push to advance the globalisation of Indian higher education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again called upon all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and affiliated colleges to implement guidelines for creating supernumerary seats for international students. This move aligns with the internationalisation goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a significant push to advance the globalisation of Indian higher education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again called upon all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and affiliated colleges to implement guidelines for creating supernumerary seats for international students. This move aligns with the internationalisation goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to a public notice issued, institutions are encouraged to earmark up to 25% supernumerary seats over and above their sanctioned intake specifically for foreign nationals pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in India.

UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi reiterated in a letter to HEIs that the initiative will ease the admission process for international candidates and foster a student-friendly environment, ultimately positioning India as a preferred global study destination.

The guidelines, originally issued on September 30, 2022, clarify that these additional seats are exclusively for students holding foreign passports and cannot be reallocated to Indian nationals. Institutions have also been instructed to submit compliance reports through the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

To streamline the process, the UGC has advised colleges to establish dedicated Offices for International Students, maintain transparent admissions, and provide detailed programme, fee, and eligibility information on their official websites.

Importantly, the supernumerary provision excludes students admitted via exchange programmes or bilateral MoUs. Institutions must also ensure their infrastructure and faculty capacity can accommodate the increased intake, particularly for professional and PhD programmes regulated by respective statutory bodies.

This renewed emphasis reflects India's commitment to enhancing its global academic presence and attracting a diverse pool of international learners.

