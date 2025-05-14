CBSE 2025

How to Cope With CBSE 2025 Post Result Stress? Board Begins Psychosocial Counselling

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2025
11:29 AM

File Image

Summary
To help students and parents cope with post-result stress and anxiety, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the second phase of its free annual psychosocial counselling services for Class X and Class XII students.
This special post-result initiative will continue for 15 days, concluding on May 28, 2025.

CBSE Result 2025 - Check Class 12 Top Performing Schools and Regions!
The counselling programme is designed to provide emotional support and practical advice to students and parents navigating exam result-related concerns. A dedicated team of 65 qualified professionals, including 51 experts from India and 14 from overseas, will deliver tele-counselling services. The team comprises experienced principals, trained counselors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and psychologists volunteering their services.

CBSE Result 2025 Merit List, Divisions and Certificate Update - Board Issues Statement
Students and parents can easily access the helpline by dialing the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in India. Alongside tele-counselling, the helpline offers centralised support, useful information, and practical coping strategies via the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

For additional guidance and resources, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official CBSE counselling portal (https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/Counselling_pr.html) and explore helpful content on the board’s official YouTube channel, @cbsehq1905.

The Board announced the long awaited results for both class 10 and 12 result on May 13, 2025. This thoughtful initiative underscores CBSE’s commitment to student well-being, ensuring that emotional support continues even after results are declared.

Last updated on 14 May 2025
11:30 AM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Counselling
