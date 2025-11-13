NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 AIQ Seats: NBEMS Issues Notice on Fee Payment, Joining Status & OPJR Portal

Posted on 13 Nov 2025
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for candidates allotted NBEMS seats through the NEET PG 2025 All India Quota (AIQ) counselling.
Seat Joining and Fee Payment Instructions

NBEMS has instructed candidates to ensure that their allotted hospitals update the reporting and joining status on the Intra-MCC portal within the prescribed timeline. Failure by hospitals to update the status will result in the seat being treated as vacant and carried forward to the next counselling round.

Candidates must also pay their first-year annual course fee through the designated NBEMS payment portal within the joining window specified by MCC. “The hospitals must verify the fee receipt produced by the candidate before permitting reporting/joining of the candidate. In case of non-submission of the fee, the allotted seat shall be treated as vacant and carried forward to the next round of counselling,” the NBEMS notice stated.

Reporting and Commencement of Training

After fee payment, candidates must report to their allotted hospitals within the prescribed schedule with all original documents for verification and a medical fitness examination. Only those declared fit by the hospital’s Medical Board will be allowed to join. The training period will be counted from the date of joining the allotted or upgraded seat.

MCC Counselling Update

Recently, the MCC extended the choice-filling process for NEET PG 2025 Round 1 after the NMC revised the postgraduate seat list, and the NBE withdrew 169 DNB seats. MCC is currently revising the seat matrix to remove excess seats and apply the reservation roster as per counselling rules. The updated schedule and seat matrix will be published soon on the MCC website.

NBEMS to Launch OPJR Portal for Joining and Registration

The advisory also highlights that in-service doctors employed in government or public sector organisations must submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and study leave approval from their parent department at the time of joining.

NBEMS will soon launch an Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR) after all counselling rounds are completed. The portal will enable hospitals and candidates to upload joining details and related documents, with a separate notice to be issued for the same.

