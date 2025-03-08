JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 City Intimation Slip for Session 2 Release Date – Check All Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Mar 2025
15:06 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slip for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE-Main) 2025.
Candidates will be able to download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slip for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE-Main) 2025. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The city slip will provide information about the exam city where candidates will be allotted their examination centers.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2025 City Slip

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their session 2 city intimation slip;

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the advance city intimation download link on the homepage.
  • Enter your JEE-Main 2025 unique credentials.
  • Click on ‘Login’ to proceed.
  • The city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Exam Schedule

The second session of the JEE Main 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled to take place between April 1 to April 8, 2025, across two shifts.

  • Shift 1: 9 AM to noon (BE/BTech/BArch/BPlan) and 9 AM to 12.30 PM (BArch & BPlan)
  • Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM (BE/BTech/BArch/BPlan) and 3 PM to 6.30 PM (BArch & BPlan)

Candidates must carefully check their respective shift timings to avoid any last-minute confusion.

It is essential for candidates to understand that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. While the slip informs candidates about their exam city, they will need to download their admit cards separately before the exam date. The admit card will contain the exact exam center address, shift timing, reporting time, and other important details.

As per the official information bulletin, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip will be released in the second week of March, while the admit card will be issued three days before the exam date. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards separately before the exam and carry a printed copy along with the required documents on the exam day.

Last updated on 08 Mar 2025
15:07 PM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint entrance examination (JEE)
