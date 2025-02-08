NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025: NTA Issues Important Advisory and Exam Day Guidelines!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Feb 2025
11:45 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial advisory and exam day instructions for candidates appearing for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025.
NIFTEE 2025 will be conducted tomorrow, i.e., February 9, across 91 centres in 81 cities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial advisory regarding biometric verification for candidates appearing for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025. As per the latest guidelines, candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card for verification at the exam centre.

NIFTEE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT)/paper-based test (PBT) mode tomorrow, i.e., February 9, across 91 centres in 81 cities for admission to UG, PG, and lateral entry courses in fashion design, technology, and management.

Biometric Verification Process

Multiple biometric checks will be conducted during the examination process. If a candidate’s thumb impression does not match, the biometric verification will be done through iris scanning.

Candidates without an original Aadhaar card will undergo an alternative verification process, which will be recorded in an exception form. Photocopies of ID cards, scanned copies, or digital versions on mobile phones will not be accepted.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for both BDes and MDes programs must carry two sets of admit cards to their respective exam centres and reach the venue at the reporting time mentioned.

Things to Carry:

  • Original valid ID proof (Aadhaar card mandatory).
  • NIFT Admit Card 2025 with a self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (printed on A4-size paper).
  • Additional passport-size photograph (for pasting on the attendance sheet).
  • A transparent pouch containing:
  • Simple ballpoint pen, pencil, eraser, ruler.
  • A-4 Transparent Acrylic Board (for BDes, MDes candidates).
  • Personal transparent water bottle.

Prohibited Items:

  • Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or any electronic devices.
  • Personal belongings, including bags and books (no safekeeping facility is available at the exam centre).

Candidates must read all subject-specific and general instructions carefully before starting the exam. Any unfair means or malpractice will lead to disqualification, as CCTV surveillance and jammers are installed at exam centres.

Last updated on 08 Feb 2025
11:47 AM
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)
