NEET UG 2025 Exam on May 4: Key Changes in Exam Centres, Timings, and More!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced that the NEET UG 2025 examination will be conducted on May 4, and commenced the registration process. Along with the exam date, the agency has introduced a few significant changes to the exam process, including modifications in exam centre selection, tie-breaking criteria, and exam centre timings.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Centre Selection

This year, candidates can now select up to three cities for their exam centre, instead of the previous two-city option. However, the choice of cities is restricted to the candidate’s state of permanent or present address.

Candidates must select three cities in order of preference while filling out the application form.

NTA advises selecting cities within their state of residence or neighboring cities to avoid long-distance travel. If the number of candidates choosing a specific city with a regional language is insufficient, they may be allotted a different city outside their preference.

Additionally, the number of domestic NEET UG exam cities has been reduced to 552, five fewer than last year, while international centres remain at 14.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Centre Timings

NTA has also revised the exam centre opening time. This year, exam centres will open three hours before the exam, instead of two hours in previous years.

Exam Timing: 2 PM – 5 PM

Centre Opening Time: 11 AM

This change is aimed at reducing last-minute rush and allowing extra time for security checks and verification procedures.

NEET UG 2025 Tie-Breaking Method

The tie-breaking criteria for candidates securing the same marks have been modified once again. This year, an independent expert committee will resolve ties using a random process if all existing tie-breaking criteria are exhausted.

Candidates must complete their NEET UG 2025 registration before the deadline set for March 7, 2025, and select their preferred exam cities carefully.