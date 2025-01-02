GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Admit Card Release Postponed - Check New Date and Exam Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
12:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has postponed the release of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 admit cards.
Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, once it has been released.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has postponed the release of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 admit cards. As per the latest update, candidates will be able to access their hall tickets from January 7, 2025. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, once it has been released.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates
JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

Steps to Download the Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  • Click on the "Admit Card" link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your application ID and password.
  • Submit the details and download the admit card.
  • Print the admit card for future use.
ADVERTISEMENT

The admit card will only be available online. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post.

To download, candidates must log in using their application ID and password.

On the exam day, candidates must carry the original ID proof used during registration along with their admit card.

CTET Answer Key 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Raise Objections
CTET Answer Key 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Raise Objections

The GATE 2025 examination is scheduled on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The exam will take place in two shifts each day. GATE is conducted for admissions to postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc Bangalore, as well as for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
12:54 PM
GATE 2025 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam IIT Roorkee
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

CTET 2024

CTET Answer Key 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Raise Objections

Representative Image
HPBOSE

HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam date sheet released on hpbose.org - Check det. . .

Representative Image
MPESB

MPESB Group 5 Recruitment notification out on esb.mponline.gov.in - Application ongoi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SPK Jain science exhibition
SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy hosts its first science fest Prithvi 2024

Craft-making by students of The Future Scholars Academy, Baduria.
The Future Scholars Academy

The Future Scholars Academy hosts inter-house competitions on waste management and re. . .

Children depict the multicultural nature of their school through a performance.
Birla High School

A child's journey: Birla High School's kindergarten section hosts annual concert

Bhavans sports day
sports day

Sportsmanship spirit soars high & champions are born

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

CTET 2024

CTET Answer Key 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Raise Objections