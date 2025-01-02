GATE 2025 Admit Card Release Postponed - Check New Date and Exam Schedule

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has postponed the release of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 admit cards. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, once it has been released.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has postponed the release of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 admit cards. As per the latest update, candidates will be able to access their hall tickets from January 7, 2025. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, once it has been released.

Steps to Download the Admit Card

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the "Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Log in using your application ID and password.

Submit the details and download the admit card.

Print the admit card for future use.

The admit card will only be available online. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post.

To download, candidates must log in using their application ID and password.

On the exam day, candidates must carry the original ID proof used during registration along with their admit card.

The GATE 2025 examination is scheduled on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The exam will take place in two shifts each day. GATE is conducted for admissions to postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc Bangalore, as well as for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).