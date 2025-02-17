NIFT 2025 Answer Key Out - Challenge Window to Close by 11 PM Today!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) 2025. The objection window for the NIFT 2025 provisional answer key is open until 11 PM today, February 17, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the shift 1 (general aptitude test) of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE) 2025. Along with the answer key, the recorded responses of candidates and the question paper have also been made available on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 9, 2025, can now review their responses and challenge any discrepancies.

The objection window for the NIFT 2025 provisional answer key is open until 11 PM today, February 17, 2025. Candidates can submit challenges online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question. The payment can be made via debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Step 2: Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details (application number and date of birth).

Step 4: Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding answer key’ option.

Step 5: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 6: Upload relevant supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Step 7: Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200 per question.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.