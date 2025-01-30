WB NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Matrix Out - Choice Filling Begins!

Summary The West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2024 process has entered its final phase as the Round 3 choice filling begins today, January 30, 2025. Candidates who successfully registered and had their documents verified can now select their preferred courses and colleges.

The West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2024 process has entered its final phase as the Round 3 choice filling begins today, January 30, 2025. Candidates who successfully registered and had their documents verified can now select their preferred courses and colleges. The provisional eligible candidates list, which determines eligibility for this stage, and the seat matrix has also been published today by WBMCC (West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee) on the official website.

Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed to choice filling. They must ensure that choices are filled and submitted before the specified deadline to avoid disqualification.

How to Complete the Choice Filling

Visit the official WBMCC website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab on the homepage.

Use your credentials (NEET PG roll number and password) to log in.

Choose your desired colleges and courses in order of preference.

Save your choices and ensure they are submitted before the deadline.

Candidates should thoroughly review their preferences and double-check all entries before submission. The choices made during this round will play a crucial role in the allotment process.

Once the choice-filling process concludes on February 1, the seat allotment results for Round 3 will be published on February 5, following which the allotted students will have three days to complete their reporting and admissions on February 6, February 7, and February 8, 2025.