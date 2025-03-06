NEET UG 2025 Registration Update - NTA Issues Notice on Application Deadline!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial reminder for students aspiring to appear for the NEET UG 2025 exam. The official announcement is available on the NEET UG website (neet.nta.nic.in), urging students not to delay their registration process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial reminder for students aspiring to appear for the NEET UG 2025 exam. The registration window will close on March 7, 2025, at 11.50 PM, and candidates are advised to complete their applications at the earliest. The official announcement is available on the NEET UG website (neet.nta.nic.in), urging students not to delay their registration process.

How to Apply for NEET UG 2025?

Candidates must follow these steps to successfully register for NEET UG 2025:

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the registration link titled ‘NEET (UG)-2025 Registration and Online Application Form’.

Register by providing basic personal details to generate login credentials.

Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.

Pay the application fee online using debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Application Fee

The NEET UG 2025 application fee varies based on the candidate's category. General candidates are required to pay ₹1,700, while those belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories need to pay ₹1,600. For candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories, the application fee is ₹1,000. Meanwhile, applicants from outside India must pay a fee of ₹9,500. Candidates should ensure that the payment is completed online using debit/credit cards, UPI, or net banking before the deadline to avoid any issues.

The NEET UG 2025 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode across 552 exam centers in India and 14 international locations. The test is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM.