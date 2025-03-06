NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Update - NTA Issues Notice on Application Deadline!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2025
10:53 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial reminder for students aspiring to appear for the NEET UG 2025 exam.
The official announcement is available on the NEET UG website (neet.nta.nic.in), urging students not to delay their registration process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a crucial reminder for students aspiring to appear for the NEET UG 2025 exam. The registration window will close on March 7, 2025, at 11.50 PM, and candidates are advised to complete their applications at the earliest. The official announcement is available on the NEET UG website (neet.nta.nic.in), urging students not to delay their registration process.

BSF Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Check Guidelines and Key Details
BSF Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Check Guidelines and Key Details

How to Apply for NEET UG 2025?

Candidates must follow these steps to successfully register for NEET UG 2025:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the registration link titled ‘NEET (UG)-2025 Registration and Online Application Form’.
  • Register by providing basic personal details to generate login credentials.
  • Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.
  • Pay the application fee online using debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
CUET UG 2025 Registration Opens - Application Link and Key Dates
CUET UG 2025 Registration Opens - Application Link and Key Dates

NEET UG 2025 Application Fee

The NEET UG 2025 application fee varies based on the candidate's category. General candidates are required to pay ₹1,700, while those belonging to the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories need to pay ₹1,600. For candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories, the application fee is ₹1,000. Meanwhile, applicants from outside India must pay a fee of ₹9,500. Candidates should ensure that the payment is completed online using debit/credit cards, UPI, or net banking before the deadline to avoid any issues.

The NEET UG 2025 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode across 552 exam centers in India and 14 international locations. The test is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Last updated on 06 Mar 2025
10:54 AM
NEET UG 2025 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC CAPF 2025 Registration Begins for 357 Posts - Application Link and Key Dates

Assam Police Service

SLPRB Assam SI Result 2025 Out: How to Check Result and Key Details

PM Internship Scheme 2025

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Eligibility and Scheme Details

BSF

BSF Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Check Guidelines and Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC CAPF 2025 Registration Begins for 357 Posts - Application Link and Key Dates

Assam Police Service

SLPRB Assam SI Result 2025 Out: How to Check Result and Key Details

AK GHosh Memorial carnival
Carnival

Beyond books: Creativity, culture & cheers collide

PM Internship Scheme 2025

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Eligibility and Scheme Details

BSF

BSF Admit Card 2025 Release Update - Check Guidelines and Key Details

Representative Image
RRB Exam

RRB JE CBT 1 exam results declared on official website - Know how to check scorecard

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality