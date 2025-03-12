CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Answer Key Out - Check Objection Submission and Result Update

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 session.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it through the official portal until March 14, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key, question papers, and response sheet through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Steps to Access the Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the answer key link on the homepage.
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • Click on ‘View Answer Sheet’ option.
  • The marked responses will be displayed.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it through the official portal until March 14, 2025. Each challenge requires a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. As per the official notice, all objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts, and if any challenge is found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The CSIR UGC NET 2024 results will be prepared based on this revised answer key.

To challenge the answer key, candidates need to log in to the CSIR NET official website, view their response sheet, select the question ID they wish to dispute, upload supporting documents in PDF format, and pay the required fee online. Only challenges submitted with successful payment will be considered.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam was conducted in computer-based mode on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. A total of 2,38,451 candidates appeared for the test across 326 exam centers in 164 cities.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
CSIR UGC NET December 2024 CSIR UGC NET National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key
