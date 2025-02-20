CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 City Slip Out - Download Link and Exam Schedule

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
09:39 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2024 examination. Candidates registered for the December session exam can now check their allotted exam city by downloading the slip from the official website – csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The city intimation slip provides details about the exam city where a candidate’s test center will be located. However, the CSIR NET admit card, which will be released closer to the exam date, will include specific details such as exam center address, reporting time, and other essential instructions.

Steps to Download CSIR NET 2024 Exam City Slip

  • Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘Download City Intimation’ link on the homepage.
  • A login window will appear.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • View the exam city details on the screen.
  • Download and print the city intimation slip for future reference.
Exam Schedule

The CSIR NET December 2024 exam will be conducted from February 28 to March 2, 2025, in two shifts.

  • February 28, 2025 - Mathematical Sciences/Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences (9 AM to noon) and Chemical Sciences (3 PM to 6 PM)
  • March 1, 2025 - Life Sciences (9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM)
  • March 2, 2025 - Physical Sciences (9 AM to noon)

Candidates must check all details mentioned on the city intimation slip. Any discrepancies should be reported to the NTA helpdesk on 011-40759000/011-6922770 or mailed to csirnet@nta.ac.in.

Find the direct city slip download link here.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2025
09:39 AM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR UGC NET December 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA)
