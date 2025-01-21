CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Admit Card Out - Direct Link and Exam Day Guidelines

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2025
09:51 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025.
Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website. The hall tickets will only be available online. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post. To download, candidates must log in using their unique credentials.

The CMAT 2025 exam will be held on January 25, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across numerous cities in two shifts.

JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1 Released: Download Now
JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1 Released: Download Now

How to Download CMAT 2025 Admit Card

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow these steps to access your CMAT admit card:

  • Visit the official NTA CMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.
  • Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The hall ticket will be available in PDF format.
  • Verify all details on the admit card and print a copy for future use.
UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Out for Rescheduled Exams at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check Guidelines
UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Out for Rescheduled Exams at ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check Guidelines

On the exam day, candidates must carry the admit card to their designated exam venue, and bring one passport-size photograph and a valid ID proof such as a PAN Card/Aadhaar Card/Voter ID/Passport/Driving License/Aadhaar Enrolment No/Ration Card, as specified in the guidelines. Additionally, for PwD candidates, a certificate or UDID card from a competent authority will be needed.

Candidates are advised to check their exam city using the CMAT city intimation slip, also available on the official website.

It must be noted by the candidates that if they face any discrepancies in the information contained or while downloading the admit card, they must immediately contact the authorities at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2025
09:52 AM
CMAT 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) Admit Card
Similar stories
NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: MCC Revises Schedule Again!

BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Re-exam Answer Key Issued at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Know Last Date to. . .

Anna University

TANCET 2025: Application begins on 24 January at tancet.annauniv.edu- Details here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

MCC to Issue NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024 Tomorrow- Details. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Volunteers cleaning garbage
educators

Moral drive: Can young people be taught character building? David Brooks shares tips . . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: MCC Revises Schedule Again!

BrightMinds 2025

Hobby to Hustle - How to Turn Your Passion into Startup Ideas!

The event will commence on January 15 and will witness participation by students from 250 schools across Eastern India
BrightMinds 2025

BrightMinds by The Telegraph Online Edugraph to unleash creative potential in youngst. . .

Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required

Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from