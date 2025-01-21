CMAT 2025 Admit Card Out - Direct Link and Exam Day Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website. The hall tickets will only be available online. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post. To download, candidates must log in using their unique credentials.

The CMAT 2025 exam will be held on January 25, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across numerous cities in two shifts.

How to Download CMAT 2025 Admit Card

Follow these steps to access your CMAT admit card:

Visit the official NTA CMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The hall ticket will be available in PDF format.

Verify all details on the admit card and print a copy for future use.

On the exam day, candidates must carry the admit card to their designated exam venue, and bring one passport-size photograph and a valid ID proof such as a PAN Card/Aadhaar Card/Voter ID/Passport/Driving License/Aadhaar Enrolment No/Ration Card, as specified in the guidelines. Additionally, for PwD candidates, a certificate or UDID card from a competent authority will be needed.

Candidates are advised to check their exam city using the CMAT city intimation slip, also available on the official website.

It must be noted by the candidates that if they face any discrepancies in the information contained or while downloading the admit card, they must immediately contact the authorities at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

Find the direct download link here.