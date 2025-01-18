CMAT 2025 City Intimation Slip Out Now - Steps and Download Link

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited exam city intimation slip for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Registered candidates can download their exam city slips from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the much-awaited exam city intimation slip for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Registered candidates can download their exam city slips from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

Steps to Download CMAT 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

Click on the ‘Download City Intimation’ link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth on the login page.

Submit the details, and your exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Verify the details and download the slip for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

While completing the CMAT 2025 application process, candidates were required to select four preferred cities for the exam center. The NTA has allocated exam centers in 107 cities across the country, based on these preferences. “The City of Examination once chosen and allotted cannot be changed (after the closing of the correction window) and any request in this regard will not be entertained,” NTA had additionally informed in the official information bulletin.

The CMAT 2025 computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled for January 25, 2025, offering admission to management courses in participating MBA colleges. The exam will be conducted in two shifts (shift I from 9 AM to noon and shift II from 3 PM to 6 PM).

Find the direct download link here.