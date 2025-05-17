NIFT 2025 Stage 2 Exam Dates Announced by NTA - Admit Cards to Be Out Soon

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule for Stage 2 examinations of NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This second phase of the entrance test is exclusively for candidates shortlisted after the declaration of the Stage 1 results on April 24, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule for Stage 2 examinations of NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). This second phase of the entrance test is exclusively for candidates shortlisted after the declaration of the Stage 1 results on April 24, 2025.

As per the notification, the Stage 2 examinations will be held on June 8, 2025. The selection process for different programmes will include a range of practical assessments and personal interviews tailored to each course:

Bachelor of Design (BDes) aspirants will appear for a Situation Test in 18 cities across India, designed to assess creativity, material handling skills, and model-making ability.

BDes (NLEA) candidates will face a Studio Test and Personal Interview on the same day at assigned centres.

BDes (Artisans) category applicants will undergo an Artisan Skill Test followed by a Personal Interview.

BFTech (NLEA) candidates will have a Technical Ability Test (TAT) in OMR format, along with a Personal Interview.

For Postgraduate programmes (MDes, MFM, and MFTech), Personal Interviews will begin from May 26, 2025 in Delhi and continue for 8–10 days. The exact venue and timings will be provided in the Interview Call Letters.

Candidates can download their Stage 2 admit cards shortly from the official NIFTEE 2025 portal at (exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/). The admit card will include important details like test venue, reporting time, and exam guidelines.

For any exam-related queries, candidates can reach out to NTA’s helpline at 011-40759000 or email nift@nta.ac.in. Students are advised to stay updated through the official NTA and NIFT portals for further announcements.